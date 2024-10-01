Cold First Morning of October

A RED FLAG WARNING continues for northeast Montana until 7 PM tonight

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Flathead Lake from 5 PM this afternoon until 5 PM Wednesday

Happy spooky season! It was a chilly start to the month this morning, but we will warm nicely into the 70s across the state today.

Most of the week will be dry and warm. The only exceptions are Wednesday and Thursday, a cold front will push southward from Canada. This will bring some cooler air and some gusty wind. No to very little rain is expected with this front.

Most of the state will be in the 60s for highs on Thursday, and morning lows will be in the 30s once again.

The weekend will be much warmer, with highs approaching the 80s.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 87 (2001)

Low: 15 (1950)

AVG: 66/40

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (1992)

Low: 9 (2019)

AVG: 65/38

Happy October!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com