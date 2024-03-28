Cold Front Blasts Through State Delivering Rain and Snow

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Sapphire and Bitterroot Mountains south of Missoula through Sunday morning

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Gallatin and Madison Mountains, including West Yellowstone, through 9PM tonight

A good majority of the state will see some sort of precipitation today as a pacific cold front advances eastward. The western mountains have seen some snow showers this morning along the boundary. The air temperature is too warm to see any snow in elevations below 4000' this morning, but we could see a few flakes fly later on tonight after sunset with some leftover snow showers.

We are not looking at much accumulation with this system. Mountains could see a couple of inches. The ground in the valleys is too warm to see any sort of significant snow cover, even after the air temperature drops below freezing.

We will see showers stick around until the early AM hours tomorrow. Most of the state will see the sun tomorrow as temperatures cool into the 40s under the influence of a Canadian high pressure system. Diurnal snow showers will develop in the mountains tomorrow afternoon.

Saturday most of us will stay dry and cool, but I cannot rule our a few isolated snow showers forming in the western mountains in the afternoon. Not nearly as widespread as the previous two days, however. Along the Hi-Line temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwestern Montana will hold on to the 40s.

Easter Sunday looks to be snowy for parts of Southern Montana along the Wyoming border. A disturbance makes its way through northern Utah that will trigger some showers for places like Billings, Livingston, and Baker. Helena and Great Falls could see some isolated showers in higher elevations.

Southwest flow returns for the first day of April on Monday, quickly warming us up into the uppers 50s and even the 60s by Tuesday. The state will be mostly clear and dry until a disturbance makes its way in on Wednesday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 73° (1986)

Low: -3° (1954)

AVG: 52/28

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 72° (2022)

Low: -7° (1954)

AVG: 50/26

Enjoy your Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx