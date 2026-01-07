Cold front bringing morning snow

Locally heavy bands of snow are moving through western Montana this morning, making travel difficult, especially over mountain passes.

Snow is imminent around the Helena area. A cold front will push through around 9 AM, bringing a heavy burst of snow with some wind. We will be drier by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 30s for most of the day.

Expect another windy day for most of central Montana, including Helena. Wind gusts will be approaching 30-40 MPH for most.

On-and-off snow showers will continue near the Helena Valley on Thursday, especially early in the morning, with temperatures in the 30s.

High pressure is expected to replace the lower pressure by Saturday. Helena will be trapped in temperature inversions, keeping the valley colder than the rest of the state. Great Falls will warm into the 50s by the weekend.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Judith Gap, Southern Wheatland, Melville Foothills, and Northern Sweet Grass until 5 PM Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan, and Evaro Hill until 11 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the East Glacier Park Region Zone until 11 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Elk City, Dixie, Lolo Pass, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass until 11 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for MacDonald Pass, I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth, Butte, Homestake Pass, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Georgetown Lake, and Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon until 11 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, and Highway 56 Bull Lake Road until 11 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Essex, Marias Pass, Glacier National Park, Bad Rock Canyon, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, and Polebridge until 11 AM Wednesday

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area until noon Wednesday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 63 (1902)

Low: -32 (1888)

AVG: 31/13

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (2003)

Low: -30 (1909)

AVG: 35/15

MTN