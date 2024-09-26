Cold front brings major wind to Rocky Mountain Front

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the Rocky Mountain Front and parts of the Hi-Line until 3 PM today.
A RED FLAG WARNING continues for much of eastern Montana until 6 PM today.
——————————————————————————————————————————
The strongest the wind will be this week picks up today. A high wind warning is in place for the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-Line.
Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s today. It will not be as hot as it was yesterday. a couple of light showers were around western Montana this morning, but the rest of the day will be dry.
Wind will still be gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front tomorrow. But not enough to warrant a high wind warning at this time. Highs will be in the 80s for most of the state with sunny to mostly sunny skies.
Saturday will be a nice day with highs in the low to mid-80s and lighter wind.
There is a chance of a shower on Sunday with an entrance trough to the region, mainly along the Hi-Line.
Next week will begin on the cooler side, with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Helena Temperature Records Today:
High: 88 (1952)
Low: 20 (1900)
AVG: 69/42
Great Falls Temperature Records Today:
High: 89 (1963)
Low: 20 (1934)
AVG: 67/40
Have a great Thursday!
Joey Biancone
Meteorologist
Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone
Instagram: joeybianconewx
Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com