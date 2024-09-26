Cold front brings major wind to Rocky Mountain Front

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the Rocky Mountain Front and parts of the Hi-Line until 3 PM today.

A RED FLAG WARNING continues for much of eastern Montana until 6 PM today.

The strongest the wind will be this week picks up today. A high wind warning is in place for the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-Line.

Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s today. It will not be as hot as it was yesterday. a couple of light showers were around western Montana this morning, but the rest of the day will be dry.

NOAA/NHC Hurricane Helene in the Gulf of Mexico.

Wind will still be gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front tomorrow. But not enough to warrant a high wind warning at this time. Highs will be in the 80s for most of the state with sunny to mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be a nice day with highs in the low to mid-80s and lighter wind.

There is a chance of a shower on Sunday with an entrance trough to the region, mainly along the Hi-Line.

Next week will begin on the cooler side, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 88 (1952)

Low: 20 (1900)

AVG: 69/42

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 89 (1963)

Low: 20 (1934)

AVG: 67/40

