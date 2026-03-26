Cold front brings snow to central Montana Thursday morning

THURSDAY, MARCH 26TH: Moderate to heavy snow came through the central island ranges of the Little Belt, Highwood, and Snowy Mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory, including areas like Geyser, Lewistown, and Neihart, continues until 9 AM. If you are traveling through this portion of the state, prepare for reduced visibility and slick roads.

It will be a blustery day with afternoon highs only reaching the 30s and 40s, and wind still gusting up to 50 MPH in some areas. By Thursday night, the wind dies down and stays on the calmer side through Friday.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27TH: Morning lows dip into the teens and 20s for most areas. Temperatures rebound and warm into the 50s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be light.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28TH: Temperatures in the morning will be in the 20s and 30s, but the overall pattern continues to warm as afternoon highs reach the 60s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions with no precipitation.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29TH: Sunday will be similar to Saturday in the Helena area, but a back-door cold front moves into northern Montana. Highs will only reach the 40s and 50s near and north of Great Falls. Some moisture moves in along the divide, with isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two in southwest Montana.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Monday night into Tuesday looks to be the next transition back to predominantly cooler and wetter weather.

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WEATHER ALERTS:

MTN

MTN

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Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 73 (1978)

Low: -22 (1955)

AVG: 51/28

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 71 (2025)

Low: -15 (1898)

AVG: 50/26

MTN