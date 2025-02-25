Cold Front Brings Temporary Unsettledness to the Region

(Watch a timelapse of Kelvin-Helmholtz Clouds that were spotted north of Helena yesterday)

A cold front pushed through the Helena area early this morning, providing 0.02" of rain in the valley and light snow in the mountains. We stay in unsettled conditions for the rest of the day. Mostly cloudy skies with mountain snow showers.

Chinook wind will still be a concern for much of the state. High Wind Warnings are in place for the Rocky Mountain Front to MacDonald Pass. Gusts up to 75 MPH are possible. The Helena Valley will also be windy, which is not included in the warning.

Most everybody will be in the upper 30s to low 40s today.

Conditions improve tomorrow with a mostly clear and dry atmosphere. High temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to low 50s.

This pattern will persist through this weekend due to a ridge of high pressure building over Montana.

The next storm system will come to affect us beginning early next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties, and Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass until 11 PM Tuesday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Judith Basin County and Judith Gap until 8 PM Tuesday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for southern Wheatland, Melville Foothills, and Northern Sweet Grass until 8 PM Tuesday

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area until 8 PM Tuesday

A FLOOD WARNING continues for McCone County until 10:45 PM Tuesday

A FLOOD ADVISORY continues for portions of central and north central Montana, including the following counties, in central Montana, Cascade, Fergus and Judith Basin. In north-central Montana, Blaine, Chouteau, Glacier, Hill, Liberty, Pondera, Teton, and Toole until 10 PM Tuesday

A FLOOD ADVISORY continues for much of northeast Montana until 2:45 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan, and Evaro Hill until 11 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Polebridge, Marias Pass, Bad Rock Canyon, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, and Essex until 11 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass and Lolo Pass until 11 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Highway 200 Greenough Hill, and Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon until 11 PM Tuesday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 63 (1983)

Low: -19 (2011)

AVG: 40/19

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (1896)

Low: -24 (2011)

AVG: 39/16

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

