Cold front will bring gusty wind Friday night

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the mountains east of the continental divide from noon Friday until 6 AM Saturday

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the north central plains from 8 PM Friday until 6 AM Saturday

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for northeastern Montana from midnight Friday until 9 PM Saturday

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Judith Gap from 6 PM Friday until noon Saturday

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the Missoula/Bitterroot/Flathead/Mission Valleys from 4 PM Friday until 11 PM Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for The Butte/Blackfoot region and the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains from 1 PM Friday until 3 AM Saturday

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for The West Glacier/ Seeley Lake and Potomac regions from 4 PM Friday until 3 AM Saturday

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for southwest Montana from 1 PM Friday until 3 AM Saturday

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for south-central Montana from noon Friday until 6 PM Saturday

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for southeastern Montana from Friday night until Saturday afternoon

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for southeast Montana from late Friday until Saturday afternoon

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area from noon Friday until midnight Friday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Wind will increase ahead of a cold front that passes through western Montana tonight. Gusts of over 60 MPH will dominate the region over the nighttime hours. High wind warnings are in place.

A Pacific front will start to slide into places like Kalispell and Missoula later this afternoon, however, most communities will be very warm and dry during the daytime out ahead of the front. Expect highs in the 80s. a few showers are possible west of the Continental Divide in the afternoon and evening.

Fire danger is increased this afternoon with the increasing wind speeds and low relative humidity. Red flag warnings have been issued for southwest and south-central Montana, including all of the Helena Valley and surrounding mountains.

MTN Every Montana county has at least one weather alert on Friday.

Once the front reaches the divide between 7-9 PM, the wind will greatly increase out of the west. A light rain shower or two is possible in Helena as the front passes over, but significant rainfall is not expected as down-sloping winds will cause organized rain showers to diminish. Higher elevations could even see some light snow.

Saturday will be cooler and overall windier. But wind will decrease going into the later afternoon and evening. Highs will only reach the 60s.

We are in store for a beautiful day on Sunday. The wind will be light with highs in the 70s.

Almost all of next week will be sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the 70s for the whole state. Long-term models are not hinting at any moisture until next weekend.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 84 (2020)

Low: 21 (1898)

AVG: 64/38

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 86 (1979)

Low: 18 (1916)

AVG: 63/37

Have a great weekend!

