Cold June morning, but warmer temperatures are on the way

It was very cold this morning across the Treasure State. Lows dropped into the 30s for most in western Montana, with some isolated spots in the 20s. Highs will only warm into the 60s today. You will also notice some Canadian wildfire smoke overhead, but air quality near the surface is "good".

Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon for a good majority of the state east of the Continental Divide.

More scattered showers and storms form tomorrow afternoon. Highs and lows warm by a few degrees statewide.

The rest of the week is trending drier. Low chances of precipitation last through Friday for some portions of the state, but the Helena and Great Falls areas stay mainly without rain. Temperatures will continue to warm by a few degrees each day through the weekend.

Sunday and Monday will be hot with highs in the mid-80s to low-90s.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains until 6 AM Wednesday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 94 (2021)

Low: 31 (1987)

AVG: 71/46

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 93 (2021)

Low: 33 (1943)

AVG: 69/44

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist