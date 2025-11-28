Coldest air of the season in the wake of Black Friday snowstorm

Most of the state has picked up several inches of snow on Thanksgiving night through Black Friday. With our storm system now exiting the state, the focus goes to the bitterly cold temperatures this weekend.

Localized blowing snow will last into tomorrow morning, making for hazardous travel.

We will be dry through the weekend, but with clearing skies and snow on the ground, temperatures will be the coldest they have been all season. Lows will be near zero, while highs only reach the teens and 20s.

The wind will pick up again on Monday, pushing temperatures back up into the 30s.

Another weather system moves into the state on Monday night. It is looking likely we will have another round of snow come through on Tuesday. Totals should be less than the Black Friday storm.

Temperatures continue to warm through next week with a ridge of high pressure building by Thursday and Friday. Downsloping wind will allow high temperatures to reach the 40s. This ridge will be brief as another system comes in for the first weekend of December.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Butte, Georgetown Lake, I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth, MacDonald Pass, Homestake Pass, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, and Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon until 6 PM Friday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Choteau, Shelby, Fort Benton, and Great Falls areas until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Fergus County below 4500ft, Hill County, and Northern Blaine County until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Phillips, Central and Southern Valley, Petroleum, Garfield, McCone, Richland, and Dawson until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Canyon Ferry Area, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains, and Missouri Headwaters until 8 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Judith Basin County and Judith Gap, Gates of the Mountains, Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Snowy and Judith Mountains, Helena Valley, Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Meagher County Valleys, Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Madison River Valley, and the Gallatin Valley until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Livingston Area, Northern Park, and Paradise Valley until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Northern Stillwater, Golden Valley, Red Lodge Foothills, Northern Big Horn, Beartooth Foothills, Southeastern Carbon, Northern Sweet Grass, Bighorn Canyon, Northern Carbon, Melville Foothills, Southwestern Yellowstone until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone, Treasure, Custer, and Northern Rosebud Counties until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Judith Gap and Southern Wheatland County until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Fallon, Powder River, Carter, Southern Rosebud, and Southern Big Horn Counties until 11 AM Saturday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (2017)

Low: -22 (1896)

AVG: 38/19

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (1914)

Low: -24 (1985)

AVG: 40/21

