Coldest Air of the Winter Season to Affect Montana Tuesday Morning

Light snow fell across portions of the state this morning. We will be entering a predominantly dry and cold period for the next few days. Tonight's lows will drop to 20 to 30 below for a majority of the state. Wind chills will reach 30 to 50 below.

Helena will struggle to get out of the negatives on Tuesday, as a slight inversion will be in place. Most of the state will be in the single digits with partly cloudy conditions. In the afternoon, a few isolated snow showers are possible in north-central Montana, west of I-15.

Wednesday morning will be dangerously cold as well. I expect more cold weather alerts to be issued later this afternoon.

Wind will pick up slightly in the plains on Thursday. Most locations will warm into the 20s before another arctic front comes through late Thursday into Friday.

Widespread snow will return on Friday for Valentine's Day. A center of low pressure passes to the south of Montana, creating an overrunning snow event for southwest and central portions of the state. I recommend dates be planned indoors.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

An EXTREME COLD WARNING has been issued for most of northern and central Montana until 11 AM Tuesday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of south-central and southeast Montana until 11 AM Tuesday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 66 (1951)

Low: -28 (1981)

AVG: 36/16

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (1951)

Low: -30 (1939)

AVG: 36/15

