Coldest morning of the Fall in western Montana so far

A FREEZE WARNING continues for locations west of the continental divide until 8 AM Tuesday.

A RED FLAG WARNING continues for northeast Montana until 7 PM tonight

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Sheridan County until 6 PM tonight

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake until 8 PM tonight

Some of the coldest temperatures of the young fall season occured this morning in western Montana. Freeze Warnings are in place for tomorrow morning again, as lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

After record-setting highs yesterday, we got quite cold, quite fast. Most locations were in the 20s and 30s in western Montana this morning. Great Falls hit a low of 30°, which is the first time the city has been below freezing this season.

Our temperatures will stay on the cooler side throughout the day today, with highs statewide only reaching the 50s and 60s. Additionally, eastern Montana will be windy, with isolated gusts reaching 60 MPH.

Tomorrow morning's lows will be around freezing as well. Most of the state will be in the 20s, 30s, and low 40s. A freeze warning has been extended to 8 AM tomorrow to include most locations west of the continental divide.

MTN A freeze warning is currently in place for west of the Continental Divide, but most of the state will be near-freezing tomorrow.

We are starting to reach that time of year when around-freezing low temperatures will be becoming more common.

The rest of the week will be mild, dry, and breezy. A few days of strong wind for north-central Montana are expected Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 89 (1963)

Low: 21 (1950)

AVG: 67/40

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (1992)

Low: 12 (2019)

AVG: 65/39

