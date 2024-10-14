Comet shines in Montana sky this weekend

Comet C/2023 A3 gave Montana sky-watchers a view of a lifetime this weekend. The comet will be in view until at least October 24th as it makes its way away from Earth.

After witnessing significant solar storms producing northern lights last week, the brightest comet of the year is visible in the early night sky across the northern hemisphere.

Back on Earth, the next couple of days will be hot. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s as a ridge of high pressure dominates the region. Skies will be mostly clear the next couple of nights for perfect viewing of the comet!

A powerful cold front will come through Wednesday night. It will be accompanied by showers, a wind increase, and much colder temperatures. We will see rain showers from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with snow levels dropping to between 5000 and 6000 feet.

Several inches of snow are likely for most of the mountains of southwest Montana on Thursday, especially near the Yellowstone area.

After weeks of being hot and dry, cooler and wetter conditions finally return and stay around at least into next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 81 (1958)

Low: 12 (1899)

AVG: 59/34

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 81 (1958)

Low: 12 (1899)

AVG: 58/33

Have a great Monday!

