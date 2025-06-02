Cool and rainy beginning of the week

Happy June and happy Meteorological Summer! It sure doesn't feel like summer out there today. High temperatures will only reach the 50s and 60s across the state, with rain and thunderstorms for the majority of us. We will see the redevelopment of showers and thunderstorms around the Helena and Great Falls areas later this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be a very similar day to today, except that temperatures will be a few degrees warmer. Highs will be in the 60s for most, with some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon for most areas east of the divide.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected through the middle and end of the week with almost daily isolated chances of showers and storms. The warmest day of the week will be Saturday, when most locations reach the upper 70s to low 80s. A disturbance passes through Saturday night into Sunday morning.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from 9 AM Monday until 6 AM Wednesday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 92 (2021)

Low: 33 (1943)

AVG: 71/46

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 89 (1986)

Low: 32 (1984)

AVG: 69/44

Have a great Monday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN