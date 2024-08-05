Cool and Wet Weather on the Way

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for the foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front until 10 AM this morning

After being mostly dry and hot for many weeks, this is our first real shot at meaningful precipitation to accumulate to help ease drought and wildfire conditions.

A layer of fog blankets north-central Montana this morning. The fog will burn off within the next few hours.

Today marks the 75th anniversary of the Mann Gulch Fire. There will be several memorials and events going on around Helena commemorating the heroes that battled those flames. Click here for more information.

There is a severe weather threat in our state for the next couple of days. A level 1/5 marginal risk has been issued for the western mountains this afternoon. Gusty winds will be the main threat. Tomorrow, a level 2/5 slight risk is in place for central Montana. We could see some hail and stronger wind these storms. On both days, storms will last into the overnight hours.

MTN Severe threat for tomorrow stretches from just to the east of Great Falls to the west of Miles City.

After the storms on Tuesday, more "showery" conditions will take over as cooler temperature enter the region. Highs will only be in the 60s and 70s from Wednesday through Friday.

Another round of thunderstorms will impact us over the weekend with slightly warmer temperatures.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 103 (1961)

Low: 42 (1940)

AVG: 88/56

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 106 (1961)

Low: 42 (1924)

AVG: 87/53

