Cooler and Wetter Conditions Return for Father's Day Weekend

Posted at 8:04 AM, Jun 13, 2024

Today, the wind dies down and high pressure builds in. Temperatures will be very similar to that of yesterday's highs with minimal clouds once again.

Temperatures across the state this morning were much cooler than yesterday.

A series of two cold fronts push through the state tomorrow and Saturday. These will bring some hit and miss thunderstorms to the state. and lower temperatures into the 60s and 70s by Sunday.

Father's Day will be mostly dry with cooler than average temperatures across the region. Some showers are possible near the Rocky Mountain Front.

Next week will be stormy and cooler, with most of Montana dipping back into the 50s and 60s once again. Mountain snow will be possible, especially near the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier National Park. It is looking likely that most locations north of I-90 could see significant rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

Heavy snow is possible on Monday and Tuesday in the western mountains.

Helena Temperature Records Today:
High: 95 (2021)
Low: 30 (1969)
AVG: 74/48

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:
High: 97 (1918)
Low: 32 (1969)
AVG: 72/46

Enjoy the great conditions today!
Joey Biancone
Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone
Instagram: joeybianconewx
Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

