Cooler and Wetter Conditions Return for Father's Day Weekend

Today, the wind dies down and high pressure builds in. Temperatures will be very similar to that of yesterday's highs with minimal clouds once again.
A series of two cold fronts push through the state tomorrow and Saturday. These will bring some hit and miss thunderstorms to the state. and lower temperatures into the 60s and 70s by Sunday.
Father's Day will be mostly dry with cooler than average temperatures across the region. Some showers are possible near the Rocky Mountain Front.
Next week will be stormy and cooler, with most of Montana dipping back into the 50s and 60s once again. Mountain snow will be possible, especially near the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier National Park. It is looking likely that most locations north of I-90 could see significant rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.
Helena Temperature Records Today:
High: 95 (2021)
Low: 30 (1969)
AVG: 74/48
Great Falls Temperature Records Today:
High: 97 (1918)
Low: 32 (1969)
AVG: 72/46
Enjoy the great conditions today!
Joey Biancone
Meteorologist
Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone
Instagram: joeybianconewx
Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com