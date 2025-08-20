Cooling pattern on the horizon

Daily high temperature records were set in Great Falls and Cut Bank yesterday, while many other cities came very close with highs in the 90s and low 100s. A cold front pushing through the state today will start to bring cooler air back to western Montana, but the eastern plains could see another day of record-setting heat.

Southwestern Montana is under another Red Flag Warning due to gusty winds of 20-30 mph, low relative humidity, and hot temperatures.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop along the cold front this afternoon. It should be east of Helena by that point, but I can't rule out an isolated storm. Storms in central and eastern Montana could produce gusty winds and small hail.

A cool-down is expected in the form of the aforementioned cold front on Thursday. Montana will stay in a northwest flow through the remainder of the week. Temperatures are expected to improve as highs drop back into the 70s and 80s for the remainder of the week, with dry conditions.

This weather pattern lasts into next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the Gallatin National Forest from noon Wednesday until 10 PM Wednesday

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the Eastern Beaverhead National Forest from noon Wednesday until 10 PM Wednesday

A HEAT ADVISORY continues for Central and Southern Valley, Daniels, Sheridan, Western Roosevelt, Garfield, McCone, Richland, Dawson, Prairie, Wibaux, and Eastern Roosevelt Counties until 8:00 PM Wednesday

A HEAT ADVISORY continues for Musselshell, Treasure, Northern Rosebud, Custer, Fallon, Powder River, Carter, Northern Big Horn, Southern Rosebud, Southern Big Horn, Southeastern Carbon, Bighorn Canyon, Northern Carbon, Northeastern Yellowstone, and Southwestern Yellowstone Counties until 9:00 PM Wednesday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 96 (1967)

Low: 39 (1995)

AVG: 84/52

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (1931)

Low: 39 (1916)

AVG: 82/50

