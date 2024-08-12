Daily Storm Chances in Western Montana this Week

The western half of the state will be a hot-spot for showers and thunderstorms this week with multiple small disturbances entering the state by way of the jet stream. Cooler and normal temperatures are expected.

Another week of daily afternoon thunderstorms is here. Starting today, southwest Montana will see isolated thunderstorms. the North-central plains have a level 1/5 severe threat for gusty winds and large hail.

MTN Severe threat newly updated today to include Havre and Cut Bank.

Most of the state will be in the 80s for afternoon highs. Today will likely be the warmest day until the weekend for a lot of locations.

A more widespread thunderstorm event will occur tomorrow. A severe threat is place from Lewistown, eastward. Again, it is a level 1/5 severe threat for gusty winds and large hail.

Highs drop down into the low 80s and upper 70s for the rest of the week.

MTN A new wildfire start this weekend in the Little Belt Mountains.

Wildfire smoke transported by southwest winds will cover southwest Montana for the next few days.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 103 (1940)

Low: 41 (1987)

AVG: 86/54

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 105 (1940)

Low: 38 (1966)

AVG: 85/51

Have a great weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

