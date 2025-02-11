Dangerous Arctic Blast Underway

The whole state is in the middle of an arctic air outbreak. We witnessed wind chills in the -40's and -50's last night and this morning. Helena is not dealing with the wind, but it still is very cold. Air temperatures are in the -20 to -25 range.

Helena will struggle to escape the negatives today, as a slight inversion will be in place. Most of the state will be in the single digits with partly cloudy conditions. In the afternoon, a few isolated snow showers are possible in north-central Montana, west of I-15.

Although it will not be as cold tomorrow, we will still have overnight lows drop into the negative teens and twenties for a good portion of the state, specifically north and central Montana east of the divide.

Wind will pick up slightly in the plains on Thursday. Most locations will warm into the 20s before another arctic front comes through late Thursday into Friday.

Widespread snow will return on Friday for Valentine's Day. A center of low pressure passes to the south of Montana, creating an overrunning snow event for southwest and central portions of the state. I recommend dates be planned indoors.

Unsettled weather will persist through the weekend and into early next week, but at least it's looking more likely that near-normal temperatures return next week.

MTN Here are some ways to keep your family and animals safe during cold weather outbreaks.

WEATHER ALERTS:

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for most of northern and central Montana until 11 AM Tuesday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for most of south-central, southeast, and western Montana until 11 AM Tuesday

An EXTREME COLD WARNING has been issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties, Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties, Hill County, and Northern Blaine County until 11 AM Wednesday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of western and central Montana until 1 PM Wednesday

A FLOOD ADVISORY continues for Madison County until noon Wednesday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 65 (1951)

Low: -29 (1905)

AVG: 36/17

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 62 (2005)

Low: -35 (1899)

AVG: 36/15

Stay warm!

