Dangerous Heat Expected Today, but Cooler Conditions are on the Way

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for south central and southeast Montana from noon to 9 PM today.

A HEAT ADVISORY continues for northeast Montana until 9 PM tonight.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region and Lower Clark Fork Region from noon today to 9 PM Saturday.

Heat around the triple digit mark is expected in western Montana today accompanied by dry and mostly sunny skies. A cooler and wetter pattern will set in and stick around to begin next week.

Extreme heat will affect us today and Saturday. Temperatures in eastern Montana will be in the mid 100s. Isolated spots in western Montana, like Helena, could hit the triple digits. Most will be in the upper 90s. Heat alerts have been issued in northwest, northeast, and southeast portions of the state.

There will be increasing cloud cover throughout the course of the day on Saturday. A few showers and storms are possible in the mountains of western Montana, but they will be isolated in nature. There will be a few storms near the Hi-line along the approaching cold front.

Sunday will be a more unsettled day as the front pushes into our state. Temperatures drop into the 70s and 80s with more widespread rain and thunderstorms.

MTN Temperatures in northeastern Montana will drop almost 25 degrees in 2 days due to the cold frontal passage.

Wildfire smoke will also be a concern this weekend with a southwest wind aloft transporting air from Oregon and northern California.

We will stay rainy and cooler for most of next week. A much needed change of pace for most of the state. North-central Montana is still on track to receive the highest rainfall totals.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 100 (1966)

Low: 40 (1937)

AVG: 88/56

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (1893)

Low: 41 (2002)

AVG: 87/53

