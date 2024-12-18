Dangerous Wind Expected for Much of the State Today

Multiple HIGH WIND WARNINGS are in effect for a majority of the state until Thursday morning

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Glacier National Park until midnight tonight

Multiple WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect for all elevations west of the Continental Divide until 11 AM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for northeast Montana until 5 AM tomorrow

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the Livingston area and Beartooth foothills until 2 AM tomorrow

WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the Kootenai/Cabinet region from 11 AM today until 11 PM today

——————————————————————————————————————————

The most extreme wind event of the year is upon us. This afternoon especially, wind gusts along certain sections of the Rocky Mountain Front could approach 100 MPH. Most of the state has a very high potential to experience gusts over 60 MPH.

An area of low pressure, combined with a mid-level jet streak, will be the driving force behind today's wind.

Most rain and snow activity will stay west of the continental divide. A few heavy squalls are possible in the higher terrain this afternoon. A freezing rain threat will move into northeast Montana by tonight.

Areas in and around Glacier National Park, like Marias Pass, are under a winter storm warning. Snow totals could reach 18 inches in the peaks. Gusty wind will make travel through the pass very difficult.

Travel in general in the state today will be dangerous at times, especially with high-profile vehicles heading north and south. We could also see some isolated power outages and wind damage to property. Take loose items indoors.

The weather will calm tomorrow, with mild temperatures lasting into Christmas week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 59 (1917)

Low: -30 (1964)

AVG: 32/13

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 58 (1979)

Low: -27 (1924)

AVG: 35/15

Don't blow away!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

