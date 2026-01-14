Day three of potential record-high temperatures

We are now heading into the third straight day of record January warmth across Montana. A brief cooldown is coming up to end the week.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14th: The third day of potential record highs will be highlighted by plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s yet again. Northeast Montana will experience colder temperatures, particularly in the Glasgow area, with a high in the 30s.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 15th: A Canadian cold front will begin to move through the state early in the morning. Temperatures will only reach the 40s for most of the state before plummeting into the teens and 20s. An isolated shower is possible in eastern Montana, but expect this cold front to be a dry one.

It will bring some wind, however. High Wind Watches have been issued for most locations east of Havre and Lewistown. Wind gusts can approach 60 MPH in the eastern half of the state on Thursday afternoon and evening. It will not be as windy near the Rocky Mountain Front.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16th: This will be an overall colder day, feeling more like January. Highs will only reach the 30s for most of the state. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with lighter wind.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16th: Temperatures will warm back above average for north-central Montana with wind picking up off the Rocky Mountain Front. Highs reach the mid to upper 40s for most of the region. Helena will begin a temperature inversion trend, so temperatures will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Colder air and some precipitation may return by the middle of next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Fergus County below 4500ft, and Northern Blaine County from Thursday afternoon until Thursday evening

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Daniels, Dawson, Roosevelt, Prairie, Richland, Sheridan, and Wibaux Counties from Thursday afternoon until Thursday evening

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Phillips County from Thursday afternoon until Thursday evening

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Southern Big Horn County from Thursday afternoon until Friday afternoon

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, and Powder River Counties from Thursday afternoon until Friday afternoon

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 55 (1999)

Low: -38 (1888)

AVG: 32/13

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 57 (2006)

Low: -32 (1909)

AVG: 35/15

