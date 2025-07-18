Decent weather this weekend before more rain and cool weather next week

Isolated thunderstorms will return to southern Montana Friday, staying mostly south of I-90. Highs will reach the 80s with mostly sunny skies.

A Pacific cold front comes through the state on Saturday and Sunday, bringing thunderstorms to eastern Montana. A few of the storms near the Glasgow/Glendive/Miles City area could be severe. Highs for the weekend will reach the 80s.

Another Canadian cold front moves south through the state on Monday and Tuesday. Much cooler than normal temperatures and widespread rain is in the forecast early next week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (2021)

Low: 37 (1972)

AVG: 88/56

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (2003)

Low: 38 (1895)

AVG: 86/52

Have a great Friday and weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN