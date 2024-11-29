Dense Fog Consumes the Plains

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Western and Central Chouteau County; Cascade County below 5000ft until 11 AM this morning

A WIND ADVISORY continues for Livingston Area; Beartooth Foothills until 9 AM this morning

Black Friday starts on a foggy note with very low visibility across the north-central plains. A few snow showers continue today and tomorrow before dry and warm weather takes over to begin December.

I hope everyone had a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving. Some locations had a white Turkey Day. Stanford was the winner for the most snowfall with half a foot, setting a new daily record for the town.

Today some light snow showers will move through the east. An isolated shower or two may develop over the Big and Little Belts this afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s in the valleys of western Montana. The plains will only top out in the teens and 20s.

Cold air will stick around the plains until Monday when a downslope west wind starts to develop. This will significantly help warm up locations stuck in the teens and 20s for the latter half of November. We could be looking at highs 20+ degrees above average heading into the first week of December.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (1932)

Low: -19 (1896)

AVG: 37/19

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (1932)

Low: -22 (1896)

AVG: 39/20

