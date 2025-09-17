Drier and warmer weather begins on Wednesday

Patchy fog is left behind in the wake of our recent storm system, but it will quickly burn off this morning, and temperatures will warm into the mid-to-upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures are expected to continue warming into the low to mid-80s by Saturday, accompanied by dry weather. A cold front is expected to arrive on Sunday, reducing high temperatures back into the 70s.

The wind will also increase this coming weekend. It is becoming increasingly likely that a strong jet streak and a cold front will move over our area beginning Saturday night. Some of the state, especially the Rocky Mountain Front, could experience gusts over 50 MPH during the day on Sunday.

Calmer and warmer weather returns for the first week of Fall.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 90 (1998)

Low: 20 (1965)

AVG: 73/44

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 92 (2009)

Low: 26 (1965)

AVG: 71/43

MTN