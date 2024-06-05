Dry and Warm Pattern to be in Place Through the Rest of This Week

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for north central Montana, east of the Continental Divide, MacDonald Pass, Big Belt, Little Belt and Highwood Mountains through 12 PM today.

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Southeast Montana through 6 PM this afternoon.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake through 10 PM Wednesday.

Breezy to gusty northwest wind will be present this morning, gradually decreasing in intensity throughout the day today. The strongest gusts will be in north-central and eastern Montana.

MTN Some of the wind gusts in cities across western Montana yesterday.

A ridge of high pressure will build in on today and last through the weekend. Mostly dry and warm conditions will be present, along with minimal cloud cover. There is a good chance on Thursday and Friday that we crack the mid 80s here in Helena.

Saturday will be just as warm as the previous couple of days but there will be some thunderstorms in the southwestern mountains in the afternoon.

On Sunday, another cold front advances through Helena, bringing some afternoon thunderstorms. It will lower temperatures slightly, but we still stay above average.

We go right back into a warm and dry pattern to begin the workweek next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 90 (2004)

Low: 33 (1960)

AVG: 71/47

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 92 (1969)

Low: 34 (1951)

AVG: 70/44

Have a great Wednesday!

