Dry Conditions Follow a Soggy Start to the Week

Most areas in western Montana will be dry tomorrow. We will also be on a warming trend once again. Highs will reach the 60s. Clouds will decrease throughout the day.

Wednesday will be a nice day with dry conditions and highs in the 70s. A couple of light showers may form in the mountains south of Helena, but most should be dry and sunny.

A small disturbance with a weak cold front passes by on Thursday. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, but most areas will stay dry.

More impactful weather returns to Montana around Mother's Day. Thunderstorms are likely Sunday afternoon into Monday as a cold front passes through the region.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Pryor and Bighorn Mountains until noon Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for southern Big Horn County until noon Tuesday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 90 (1966)

Low: 23 (1996)

AVG: 63/38

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 88 (1928)

Low: 23 (1919)

AVG: 62/35

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN