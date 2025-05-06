Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dry Conditions Follow a Soggy Start to the Week

Over an inch of rainfall from Helena to Great Falls
Special2.png
WatchWarning1.png
7 Day AM HELENA.png
7 Day AM GREAT FALLS.png
Posted

Most areas in western Montana will be dry tomorrow. We will also be on a warming trend once again. Highs will reach the 60s. Clouds will decrease throughout the day.

Wednesday will be a nice day with dry conditions and highs in the 70s. A couple of light showers may form in the mountains south of Helena, but most should be dry and sunny.

A small disturbance with a weak cold front passes by on Thursday. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, but most areas will stay dry.

More impactful weather returns to Montana around Mother's Day. Thunderstorms are likely Sunday afternoon into Monday as a cold front passes through the region.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Pryor and Bighorn Mountains until noon Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for southern Big Horn County until noon Tuesday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:
High: 90 (1966)
Low: 23 (1996)
AVG: 63/38

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:
High: 88 (1928)
Low: 23 (1919)
AVG: 62/35

Have a great Tuesday!
Joey Biancone
Meteorologist

7 Day AM HELENA.png
7 Day AM GREAT FALLS.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader