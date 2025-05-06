Dry Conditions Follow a Soggy Start to the Week

Most areas in western Montana will be dry tomorrow. We will also be on a warming trend once again. Highs will reach the 60s. Clouds will decrease throughout the day.
Wednesday will be a nice day with dry conditions and highs in the 70s. A couple of light showers may form in the mountains south of Helena, but most should be dry and sunny.
A small disturbance with a weak cold front passes by on Thursday. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, but most areas will stay dry.
More impactful weather returns to Montana around Mother's Day. Thunderstorms are likely Sunday afternoon into Monday as a cold front passes through the region.
WEATHER ALERTS:
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Pryor and Bighorn Mountains until noon Tuesday
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for southern Big Horn County until noon Tuesday
Helena Temperature Records Today:
High: 90 (1966)
Low: 23 (1996)
AVG: 63/38
Great Falls Temperature Records Today:
High: 88 (1928)
Low: 23 (1919)
AVG: 62/35
Have a great Tuesday!
Joey Biancone
Meteorologist