Dry end to this week, Wintry end to October

There was no precipitation at Helena Regional yesterday, but some showers were around in the Boulders and Elkhorns. Most of the rain stayed to our south.

It will be dry today. Temperatures for the remainder of the week will mainly be in the 50s. Tomorrow morning will be very cold. Lows will plummet into the teens and 20s.

General hunting season in Montana opens this weekend and you couldn't ask for better weather! Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for lower elevations. The mountains will reach highs in the 50s and 60s. It will be dry up to Sunday night across western Montana. The north central plains will be windy with gusts up to 50 MPH possible.

MTN Most of the valleys and plains of western Montana should have seen snow by now, on average. That may change coming up next week.

Early next week, a strong weather system will bring rain and snow to much of western Montana. Precipitation totals are still varying between models, but it should be a more significant storm system than what passed over us yesterday.

Much colder temperatures will be behind a cold front on Tuesday. This could bring some snow down into the lower elevations of western Montana. Additionally, upsloping on the Big and Little Belt Mountains could generate more rain/snow for the northern high plains than what models are hinting at.

We won't get much of a break as another area of low pressure comes into the picture late next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 72 (1968)

Low: -1 (1919)

AVG: 53/30

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 78 (1903)

Low: 1 (1919)

AVG: 53/30

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN