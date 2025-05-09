Dry Friday, But Thunderstorms This Weekend

Today will be a great day across the state. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We will stay dry today, other than a couple of sprinkles in southwest Montana.

We will have thunderstorms return tomorrow. A few of them will be on the strong to severe side. A level 1/5 risk for severe weather has been issued for the Helena area. Other areas that could see a severe storm are Great Falls, Lewistown, Butte, and Bozeman. Wind gusts over 60 MPH and small hail will be the main threats. Storms will begin to form around 1-2 PM and move northeast throughout the afternoon. Most of the state will approach record highs as well in the 80s and 90s.

Showers and thunderstorms will also be around for Mother's Day. A cold front will move through the state. We could see a few stronger thunderstorms in eastern Montana.

As temperatures continue to drop into next week due to an upper-level trough moving in, rain and snow will stick around. We could be looking at meaningful precipitation totals for much of the state, especially Tuesday into Wednesday.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 84 (1994)

Low: 24 (2002)

AVG: 64/39

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 85 (1987)

Low: 24 (1990)

AVG: 63/36

Have a great weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN