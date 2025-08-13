Dry, hot, and windy Wednesday

Much of the western United States, including Montana, has a concerning combination of dry weather, gusty winds, and hot temperatures, which heightens the fire danger.

Red Flag Warnings are in place for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and the Salish and Kootenai Reservation in western Montana through this evening. Some thunderstorms are moving through southwest Montana this morning, with minimal to no rain expected. Winds this afternoon will gust up to 40 MPH with temperatures in the 90s.

MTN Wildfire danger increases today across much of the western United States.

Fire Weather will stay elevated tomorrow, especially in southwestern Montana. As we return to a more summer-like pattern across Big Sky Country, expect more days to be fire aware.

A Canadian cold front moves through the state tomorrow. This will drop high temperatures back down into the upper 70s to low-80s across the northern plains. Much of southern Montana will still be in the 80s and 90s. This will be a dry front with little precipitation expected. Only a slight increase in the cloud cover.

Friday remains dry and mostly sunny. Some clouds move in late to western Montana. Highs will reach the mid-80s to low-90s across the state.

Some isolated thunderstorms are possible on Saturday as a small-scale weather system passes by to the north, bringing limited Pacific moisture. Temperatures remain in the 80s to low 90s.

The best chance for thunderstorms will be on Sunday with another upper-level disturbance coming in.

Next week will be hot again, with most locations returning to highs in the 90s by Monday and Tuesday with mostly dry conditons.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest from noon Wednesday until 8:00 PM Wednesday

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the Salish and Kootenai Reservation from 1 PM Wednesday until 9 PM Wednesday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Flathead Lake from noon Wednesday until 9 PM Wednesday

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest from Thursday afternoon until Thursday evening

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 98 (2015)

Low: 39 (1942)

AVG: 86/54

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (2015)

Low: 40 (2005)

AVG: 85/51

Have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN