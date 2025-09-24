Early Autumn warmth continues into the weekend

Afternoon highs will reach the 80s for most of the state today, with isolated areas, such as Great Falls, getting close to 90 degrees. Expect overall fair weather conditions for the rest of the week.

Minor inversions develop in southwestern valleys this week, keeping areas like Helena, Bozeman, and Butte a little cooler than the rest of the state. However, it will still be warmer than normal.

The wind picks up once again in north-central Montana today and stays breezy through the rest of the workweek. Expect winds around 10-20 MPH with gusts near the Rocky Mountain Front around 30-35 MPH at times. Helena will be a little less windy due to the previously mentioned inversions.

The plains of Montana are expected to reach highs in the mid-to-upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Valleys will reach the low to mid-80s.

A minor cold front is expected to pass through the state on Friday, which will cool daytime highs back into the 70s and bring partly cloudy skies. No rain or snow is expected.

The weekend will be dry, mostly sunny, and warm.

Our next chance for active weather is next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (2014)

Low: 16 (1926)

AVG: 70/42

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 93 (2009)

Low: 10 (1926)

AVG: 68/41

