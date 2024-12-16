Early-week snow, midweek wind, late-week warmth

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle Mountains; Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains from 2 PM today until 9 AM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains until 9 AM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Kootenai/Cabinet Region and the Lower Clark Fork Region from 8 AM today until 9 AM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for West Glacier Region, Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, and the Flathead/Mission Valleys from 10 AM today until 9 AM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the East Glacier Region from 2 PM today until 9 AM Tuesday

——————————————————————————————————————————

A little bit of snow fell into the Helena area this weekend. Most of it is gone now, but more is on the way this afternoon and possibly tomorrow, especially for the higher terrain.

Snow will begin between 3-5 PM this afternoon around Helena. Highs will only reach the low to mid-30s for western Montana, so any precipitation that falls will mainly be snow. Snow may impact the evening commute.

We will wake up to slippery roadways tomorrow. A secondary wave of moisture will arrive sometime between tomorrow afternoon and Wednesday morning. Models are having a tough time with exact timing at the moment.

A very strong wind event will take place on Wednesday as a center of low pressure drops into the north-central plains. Most of the state will be windy, with gusts over 75 MPH possible for Cut Bank. Helena and Great Falls could experience gusts up to 50-60 MPH.

The rest of the week will be warmer and calmer. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s across the state under the influence of an upper-level ridge.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 60 (1942)

Low: -36 (1964)

AVG: 32/14

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 63 (1980)

Low: -36 (1964)

AVG: 35/16

