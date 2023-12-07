End of the Road for Record Highs

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Glacier area, parts of far northeast Montana and for the higher terrain of southwest Montana into Friday.

It was another day with above average temperatures and a few record highs, but colder and windy weather with snow will put and end to the unusual warmth. The ridge of high pressure will break down on Thursday as a cold front moves across the region. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 30s and 40s. There may even be a rumble of thunder in the morning for places like Helena, White Sulphur Springs and Lewistown. An area of rain will move into northeast Montana through the morning into the afternoon. Scattered snow showers will fly with accumulation confined to the mountains. The wind will be strong everywhere on Thursday, with some gusts topping 40-50mph. Friday will be another unsettled, cool and snow showery day. A disturbance will produce widespread snow showers with a light accumulation possible. Travel will be impacted a bit more across northeast Montana with widespread snow and wind. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40. If you are traveling to Missoula for Griz playoff game there will be some snow on the mountain passes getting there. Game temperatures will be falling from the 30s into the 20s. Another storm will approach late Saturday evening with afternoon increasing clouds and some snow in the mountains. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Sunday will be a windy day with highs in the 20s and 30s. Another round of light snow showers is likely on Monday with highs holding in the 20s and 30s.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

