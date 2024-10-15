End of the warmth is near

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Centennial, Gallatin, and Madison Mountains from Thursday morning until Friday morning

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains from Thursday morning until Friday afternoon

——————————————————————————————————————————

Today will be another warm day with highs in the 70s and 80s, but an approaching cold front will dramatically lower temperatures into the 40s and 50s to end the work week.

Smoke will affect southwest Montana yet again. Expect a haze around Helena. With the cold front Wednesday night, air quality will improve.

A powerful cold front will come through Wednesday night. It will be accompanied by showers, a wind increase, and much colder temperatures. We will see rain showers and possibly a few lighting strikes from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with snow levels dropping to between 5000 and 6000 feet.

Heavy snow is expected for mountain ranges south of I-90, but the Big Belts and Elkhorns could see a dusting. Snow totals could reach over a foot in the highest peaks of the southern ranges.

MTN A winter storm watch has been issued in advance of the cold front.

We will see the return of more seasonable temperatures for the weekend in the low to mid-60s.

Another weather system will reach us by early next week for the chance of more precipitation.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 83 (1991)

Low: 16 (1969)

AVG: 58/34

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 80 (1991)

Low: 11 (1899)

AVG: 58/33

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN