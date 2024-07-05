Enjoy the Weekend While it Lasts, Big Time Heat Incoming Next Week

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for the Lower Clark Fork and Kootenai/Cabinet Regions of Western Montana from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening

——————————————————————————————————————————

This weekends temperatures will be tolerable, but starting on Monday highs soar into the 90s. We will have triple digit heat in places like Helena by about midweek.

I hope everyone had a great Fourth of July! This holiday weekend is shaping up to be a lovely few days.

Today will be a mostly dry day for Helena. Storms will be around but mostly east of I-15. Temperatures for the region will be in the 70s and 80s once again.

On Saturday, we could see some rain and thunderstorms in the mid to late morning hours around Helena and Great Falls, with some isolated thunderstorms in the mountains in the afternoon. We will be a couple of degrees cooler than today, but still overall a very comfortable day.

To close out the weekend, We will begin to warm and dry out. The upper 80s will creep into the Helena Valley. A couple of storms are possible in the northeastern corner of the state.

MTN Hurricane Beryl is set to impact NE Mexico and southern Texas on Sunday with storm surge, rip currents, and heavy rainfall.

By Monday, the 90s will take over and keep us in a choke hold for the foreseeable future. Dry conditions will last throughout the week.

Please make sure that you take extra precautions to prevent wildfires through this period. There are already some major wildfires in the Pacific coast states due to the incoming heat dome.

Triple digits will be to western Montana by Tuesday. I am forecasting them to arrive in Helena by Wednesday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (1981)

Low: 38 (1931)

AVG: 83/53

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (1985)

Low: 40 (2000)

AVG: 81/50

Have a great weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com