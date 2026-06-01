Even more rain is on the way early this week

MONDAY, JUNE 1ST: Happy Meteorological Summer! It doesn't really feel like summer out there, though. Highs are only expected to reach the 40s and 50s in northern Montana, and the 60s in southern Montana under cloudy skies.

Consistent rain continues over north-central Montana today as a cut-off low wobbles back and forth through the area. This will bring about another 0.5" to 1" of rain in and around the Great Falls area. Helena will see on-and-off showers today, with about 0.1 to 0.25" of rain expected today.

The risk of widespread flooding has slightly decreased in our area, but small streams and creeks could still overflow their banks at times, especially near the mountains. Most of the flooding issues are west of the Continental Divide.

TUESDAY, JUNE 2ND: This will be the last day of widespread showers before the storm system moves out. Expect rain for most areas through the morning, becoming more scattered by the afternoon. Some areas may pick up to an additional 0.5" of rain.

High temperatures will be on the cooler side again, only reaching the 50s and 60s under cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3RD: With the storm moving out by the morning, clearer skies should be present. With all of the low-level moisture, lows in the 30s and 40s, and light winds, expect fog to form in some areas.

Partly cloudy conditions will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 60s by the afternoon.

THURSDAY, JUNE 4TH: Another small disturbance moves through the state in the afternoon, triggering scattered thunderstorms. These could produce localized heavy downpours and potentially some gusty winds. High temperatures reach the upper 60s to low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

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WEATHER ALERTS:

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Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (1986)

Low: 33 (2000)

AVG: 71/46

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 94 (1977)

Low: 32 (1919)

AVG: 69/43

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