Expect a Rainy Wednesday

Rain continues this morning across north-central Montana as a cold front pushes south from Canada. Steady shower and thunderstorm activity will continue though this evening.

We saw several severe storms in the state yesterday. That will not be the case today. A few general thunderstorms are possible, especially this afternoon, but most places will experience light to moderate rain showers.

Due to cloud cover, rain, and the cold front. High temperatures will only reach the 60s in the plains. The mountains will be warmer in the mid to upper 70s.

MTN A series of two cold fronts brought stormy and cool conditions to our state yesterday and today.

Temperatures will be mostly the same tomorrow. A few light showers are possible near the Rocky Mountain Front due to upsloping winds.

Friday will be the return of instability thunderstorms in southwest Montana. They will be isolated in nature as temperatures slowly warm back the the upper 70s and low 80s.

The weekend temperatures will be near-normal and stormy. Another storm system will come into he state by Tuesday of next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 100 (2001)

Low: 39 (1939)

AVG: 88/55

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (1970)

Low: 35 (1939)

AVG: 86/52

Have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

