Extremely Cold Monday Morning

Wind chill values are currently 40-50 below in eastern Montana. Most of the state is very cold, all of us are either at or below zero.

MTN Air temperature lows this morning.

The Helena Valley is much colder than the graphic above shows. Helena area air temperatures range from -9 to -20 degrees.

Highs will only reach the single digits and teens statewide today. Dry conditions will persist through most of the day

The whole country is dealing with this arctic outbreak, not just Montana. We will see significant accumulating snow along the Gulf Coast early this week!

This will be the last day of the very dangerous cold air. Cold weather alerts will start to be shaved off by noon today. Warming Chinook Winds pick up tonight and blow the cold air out. Winds could be gusty at times, 50-60 MPH along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Scattered snow showers will be around the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. Snow accumulations will be light.

MTN Current cold weather alerts for Montana.

More significant snow will come along of Friday. Northerly upslope areas will be favored for the most snowfall. Colder air returns for the weekend.

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for a majority of the state until 12 PM Monday

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for Butte/Blackfoot Region and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region until 11 AM Monday

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Hill County, and Northern Blaine County until 12 PM Monday

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft, and Gallatin Valley until 12 PM Monday

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties, and Fergus County below 4500ft until 12 PM Monday

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for Daniels, Dawson, Roosevelt, Northern Phillips, Northern Valley, Richland, Sheridan, and Wibaux Counties until 12 PM Monday

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for Carter and Fallon Counties until 12 PM Monday

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties from 5 PM Monday until Tuesday afternoon.

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area from 8 PM Monday until 11 PM Tuesday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Northern Sweet Grass from 8 PM Monday until 11 PM Tuesday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Judith Gap, Southern Wheatland, and Melville Foothills from 2 AM Monday until 11 PM Tuesday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 57 (1950)

Low: -36 (1954)

AVG: 33/14

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 60 (2005)

Low: -33 (1954)

AVG: 36/15

Stay warm today!

