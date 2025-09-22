Fall begins on a cooler note, but warmer air quickly returns

Happy first day of Fall! It is certainly a fall day out there today with some light rain and snow moving through central Montana. Highs will only reach the 60s and 70s across the state.

As the cold front moves through eastern Montana, it will bring windy conditions with gusts of 30-40 MPH. The wind dies down in the Helena and Great Falls areas today.

High pressure builds over the state tomorrow, bringing mostly sunny to clear skies with highs warming a few degrees above normal in the mid-to-upper 70s.

It only gets warmer on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 80s across the state.

There will be no meaningful precipitation coming through the state after today through the end of the week. Weather models have shifted their focus away from the late-September storm system and are trending towards a warmer and drier pattern.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake until 6 PM Monday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 89 (1966)

Low: 21 (1934)

AVG: 71/43

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (1938)

Low: 24 (2000)

AVG: 69/41

