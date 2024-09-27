Fall temperatures returning next week

It may feel like summer now, but fall will swiftly return to Big Sky Country by early next week. Highs will only peak in the 70s while lows could be down into the low 30s.

A temperature inversion was in place over the Helena Valley this morning. Lows were about 10-15 degrees cooler than the rest of the state.

MTN Current watches and warnings for the eastern United States due to Tropical Storm Helene. Historic flooding is taking place in large metro areas like Atlanta and Charlotte.

Highs today will reach the low 80s in western Montana, and the upper 80s in eastern Montana. There will again be gusty conditions along the Rocky Mountain Front, but not as widespread as yesterday. A Chinook Arch Cloud will likely form due to the strong west wind aloft. Most of the state will be clear, but the Chinook Arch may keep places like Helena and Great Falls mostly sunny.

Tomorrow will be the nicest day of the next week. Highs range from the low 80s to low 90s with clear skies. Wind will reduce by tonight and be light tomorrow.

A cold front enters the state on Sunday. This will be similar to Wednesday's front, being mostly dry and drastically increasing wind speed. There will only be a few showers up near the Canadian border and possibly some light mountain snow in Glacier National Park. Highs begin to fall back into the 70s in western Montana. the East will remain in the 90s.

MTN Temperatures begin to dip back to near-normal on Sunday.

Monday will be much colder. Morning lows will be in the 30s and highs will only reach the 50s and 60s. I'd recommend taking proper precautions with sensitive vegetation on Sunday night.

A Canadian cold front will reach us by the middle of the week, producing some light showers and mountain snow. Significant accumulation is not expected at this time.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 88 (1963)

Low: 23 (1961)

AVG: 68/41

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (1963)

Low: 23 (1984)

AVG: 67/40

Have a great Thursday!

