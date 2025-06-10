Fires, Heat, Smoke, and Storms

Coming off a very hot day yesterday, setting daily records in Havre (98°) and Cut Bank (92°), High temperatures will push into the upper 80s across the state. There will be thunderstorms forming along the Continental Divide this afternoon. A few of those storms could be severe.

Canadian wildfire smoke will continue to spill in from the north into the plains over the next few days. Helena will see some light smoke from the Hilger Valley Fire burning north of town. You can look for updates on the fire here.

Tomorrow will be a few degree cooler, but isolated severe storms will still be around a majority of the state.

We stay in a stormy patter through the end of the week, with daily afternoon chances for thunderstorms.

Next week will be drier with a ridge of high pressure building back in.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 94 (1956)

Low: 30 (1999)

AVG: 73/48

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 96 (1918)

Low: 31 (1999)

AVG: 71/45

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN