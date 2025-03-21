First Day of Spring Brings Snow and Wind

Some scattered showers will continue through the rest of the day near the mountains. One or two thunderstorms are still possible in eastern Montana along the cold front. Temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight.

Aside from some moisture in northwest Montana, Friday will be a mostly dry day with highs reaching the lower 50s. Late Friday night is when we will begin to see the influence of another weather system.

MTN Snowfall forecast through Saturday night.

Moderate to heavy snowfall will come in early Saturday morning along a cold front. We will see snow in lower elevations, but aside from the valleys of southwestern Montana, accumulation will be light. Most of the snowfall will be concentrated in the mountains, especially near the northern Rocky Mountains Front and Glacier, where over a foot can fall. Additionally, strong winds can cause blowing snow issues.

Aside from a few showers Sunday into Monday, next week is looking dry up until another cold front comes in sometime late in the week. The forecast is still on track for temperatures to push into the upper 60s and 70s throughout the week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for southwest Phillips County until 10 PM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for West Glacier Region, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, and Lower Clark Fork Region. MOUNTAIN PASS impacts likely to Lookout, Marias, Lolo, and Lost Trail passes from 6 PM Friday until noon Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Mountains of Southwestern Montana south of Interstate 90, and The Madison and Beaverhead River Valleys from midnight Friday until noon Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains from midnight Friday until midnight Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front from noon Friday until midnight Saturday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 71 (1910)

Low: -11 (1913)

AVG: 49/26

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 73 (1910)

Low: -8 (1913)

AVG: 47/23

Enjoy the rest of this beautiful Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN