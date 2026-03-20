First day of spring brings summer-like temperatures

FRIDAY, MARCH 20TH: The first day of Spring will feel more like Summer. High temperatures will reach the 70s for most areas. Some afternoon highs will be close to the low 80s in south-central Montana. Daily record highs will be broken, and even some records for the entire month of March. Helena and Great Falls should reach the mid-70s.

It still will be windy across the plains. High Wind Warnings are in effect for the Great Falls area and most of the central Montana mountains, as far west as MacDonald Pass. The Helena Valley is not included in the warning. Gusts will be approaching 50-65 MPH yet again. Helena could gust near 40 MPH. We will be dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21ST: The morning will continue to be windy and mild, but a cold front will begin to usher in some change. A few rain showers will move from northwest to southeast through the state. High temperatures will only reach the 50s and 60s before cooler air comes in behind the front by the early afternoon. Wind will also decrease behind this boundary. Expect isolated rain showers in the lower elevations. There may be a few light snow showers coming through Saturday night near the Hi-Line, but accumulation should be very minimal.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22ND: Sunday will be a beautiful, early spring day. Most of our morning lows will dip below freezing, so watch out for some patchy ice where we see precipitation fall on Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 50s with weaker winds. It will be mostly sunny and dry.

MONDAY, MARCH 23RD: Morning lows will dip into the 20s and 30s.Cloud cover builds throughout the state, and temperatures warm into the upper 50s to low 60s. Light winds are expected.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Next week will begin with temperatures near normal and dry. Another weather system moves in around Wednesday. It is looking increasingly likely for another strong wind event on Wednesday.

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WEATHER ALERTS:

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Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 71 (1910)

Low: -11 (1913)

AVG: 49/26

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 73 (1910)

Low: -8 (1913)

AVG: 48/24

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