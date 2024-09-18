Flooding concerns today across central Montana

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues for the Horse Gulch burn scar and the surrounding areas until 6 PM tonight

A FLOOD WATCH continues for north central Montana until 6 AM tomorrow morning

A FLOOD ADVISORY continues for Teton County until 9 AM this morning

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for portions of central, south-central, and southeastern Montana until 9 PM tonight

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Beartooth and Absaroka Mountains until 6 PM tonight

——————————————————————————————————————————

Towns in central Montana have already received several inches of rainfall, and more is on the way. Most of the heavy rain will stay just to the east of Helena, but it will be cloudy and windy.

"Training" rain bands will set up near the Lewistown area and drop up to 3 inches more rain through the rest of today. The center of low is currently spinning over northeast Montana. The system will move out tonight.

The Horse Gulch burn scar is a concern once again. It will not take much rain to cause some flash flooding to the north of Canyon Ferry.

Strong wind will affect most of us today. Gusts up to 60 MPH are possible for most of central and southeast Montana.

MTN Model-estimated wind speeds this afternoon.

Heavy, wet snow has been falling consistently this morning in the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains of southern Montana. Up to 6" of snow could still fall today in elevations above 10,000 feet. A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect until 6 PM tonight.

Tomorrow will be a nice day with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with just a couple of morning showers. It will remain breezy, but the big-time wind gusts will not be a concern.

The weekend will be slightly cooler in the 60s and low 70s. The first day of Fall is Sunday. We will remain mostly dry until next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (1966)

Low: 19 (1965)

AVG: 73/44

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 93 (1981)

Low: 23 (1965)

AVG: 71/42

Have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com