Fools Spring in Full Effect

A gorgeous Spring-like weekend is in store for our entire state. temperatures will be in the 50s and possibly low 60s with mostly clear skies, minimal wind, and no moisture.

Minor flooding will continue at least through the rest of the day in north-central and northeast Montana. A Flood Watch extends through Sunday afternoon near the Glendive area due to ice jamming in the Yellowstone River.

Snow will return to Big Sky Country Monday. This will be accompanied by the return of winter temperatures, with highs in the 30s for most. A Canadian cold front will reinforce a low pressure system from the Pacific to create wintry conditions for much of the state. As of right now, it's looking like a light snow accumulation of 1-3" for most.

We will have around seasonal conditions for the first week of March.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY continues for Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Blaine, Chouteau, Glacier, Hill, Liberty, Pondera, Teton and Toole Counties until 10 PM Friday

A FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY continues for Daniels, Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Petroleum, Phillips, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan, Valley and Wibaux Counties until 3 PM Friday

A FLOOD WATCH continues for a portion of northeast Montana, including the following counties, Dawson, Prairie, Richland, and Wibaux until 4 PM Sunday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 63 (1992)

Low: -18 (1960)

AVG: 41/20

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 68 (1992)

Low: -18 (1996)

AVG: 40/17

