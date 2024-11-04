Forecasting a snowstorm for Election Day

A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and East Glacier Park from 1 PM this afternoon through 8 AM Tuesday

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and East Glacier Park from 8 AM this morning through 8 AM Tuesday

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front foothills from 8 AM this morning through 11 PM Tuesday

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the Lewistown area from 11 PM this evening through 11 PM Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Cascade and Fergus Counties, Judith Gap, and the Snowy, Judith, Little Belt, and Highwood Mountains from 5 AM Tuesday until 5 AM Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the lower Clark Fork region from 2 PM this afternoon until 5 PM Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the west Glacier region from 5 PM this afternoon until 11 PM Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Bears Paw Mountains and southern Blaine County from late tonight until Tuesday night

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for southwest Phillips County from Tuesday morning until Wednesday morning

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Butte and Blackfoot region from 5 PM this afternoon until 11 AM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains, and the Kootenai and Cabinet region from 2 PM this afternoon until 5 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Upper Blackfoot region, northwest Beaverhead County, the Rocky Mountain Front, the East Glacier region and MacDonald Pass from 8 AM this morning until 11 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the northern high plains from 1 PM this afternoon until 11 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle Mountains; Meagher county valleys from 5 AM Tuesday until 5 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Madison, Gallatin, and Centennial Mountains from 5 PM this afternoon until 5 AM Wednesday

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the Livingston area and Beartooth foothills from 3 PM this afternoon until 9 AM Tuesday

——————————————————————————————————————————

MTN With the winter weather season ramping up, knowing what all the winter alerts mean is important.

The Big Belt Mountains saw a little sneak preview of the snow to come over the weekend. Snow levels will lower to valley elevations starting tonight where several inches are possible.

Before the snow, strong wind will blow in the high plains today. High wind warnings are in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front area, as well as the Lewistown area. Gusts up to 80 MPH can occur this afternoon through tomorrow.

A wintry mix will begin around the sunset hours today near Helena and convert to snow overnight. Showers will be spotty through tomorrow. A more constant snowfall will begin tomorrow afternoon and last through the rest of the day. Below are the latest forecasted snow amounts.

MTN The latest forecasted snow amounts as of 8:30 AM.

Remember to drive cautiously tomorrow. Polling is important, so make sure you leave with plenty of time to spare and go slow. The first snow of the season can be especially dangerous as drivers adjust to snowy conditions again.

Colder weather will stick around on Wednesday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Thursday morning temperatures will be in the single digits and teens.

The remainder of the week will be warmer. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Another colder system arrives at the beginning of next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 69 (1945)

Low: -5 (1959)

AVG: 48/26

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 70 (1975)

Low: -9 (2017)

AVG: 48/26

Be safe heading to the polls!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com