Freezing fog today, warm wind tomorrow

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for Toole and Liberty; Hill County; Eastern and Eastern Teton; and Western and Central Chouteau County until 11 AM today

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys until noon today

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; and Southern High Plains from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning

——————————————————————————————————————————

A relatively calm weather day is in store for much of the state today, aside from some valley/plains morning fog. Most locations will be in the 40s and 50s with mostly sunny skies. Glasgow, Havre, and Glendive will be slightly colder down into the upper 20s to 30s.

Tomorrow, the wind will start ramping up along the Rocky Mountain Front. This will allow for continued gradual warming of the plains into the mid to upper 50s. Helena will begin to break out of its inversion and warm up close to 50 degrees.

Saturday could be a potential record day for daily high temperatures. 50s and 60s will be common across the state. A cold front will begin to advance into western Montana, bringing some rain and snow showers mostly west of the continental divide.

Snow showers will be prevalent for most of the state on Sunday. Some lower-level accumulation is possible through Monday, but the totals will be on the lighter side. This will mostly be a mountain snow event.

MTN Possible snow accumulation through Monday night for this weekend's storm.

Colder temperatures return to the region early next week. We will be dry heading into the middle of the week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (2023)

Low: -28 (1972)

AVG: 35/17

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 69 (1939)

Low: -26 (2013)

AVG: 37/19

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN