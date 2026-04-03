Friday morning snow will melt over Easter weekend

GOOD FRIDAY: Snow has mostly moved out of the area. It will be cloudy to begin the morning, clearing to partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. A couple of light rain and snow showers may form along a weak convergence boundary position between Great Falls and Bozeman. Highs will reach the 40s and low 50s.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4TH: Any snow left from Thursday and Friday in the lower elevations will melt off. The state will be dry and warmer to begin the holiday weekend. The morning will start on a chilly note with temperatures in the 20s, with a bit of ice possible as snow melt refreezes. It will quickly warm up into the 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies.

EASTER: A very minor cold front moves through the plains, bringing slightly cooler air and a couple of rain showers. This will not impact Easter plans. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s, warming to the 50s and 60s in the afternoon.

MONDAY, APRIL 6TH: Clouds will move in ahead of our next storm system. Most of the state does get a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The area will be dry with weak winds around 5-10 MPH. The wind will begin to pick up on Monday night.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: A minor boundary bringing isolated showers and slightly cooler temperatures for north central Montana moves in on Easter Sunday and Monday, but no major impacts to travel are expected, and most areas will stay dry.

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WEATHER ALERTS:

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Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 76 (1992)

Low: 7 (1880)

AVG: 53/30

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 75 (1933)

Low: -2 (2002)

AVG: 52/28

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