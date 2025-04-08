Gusty Wind Picks Up Tuesday

A couple of showers came through portions of western Montana early this morning along a cold front. It will not be as warm as it was yesterday. We will only hit highs in the upper 50s. The wind also picks up this morning and stays strong through Wednesday afternoon.

Gusts could reach up to 70 MPH along the Rocky Mountain Front. Gusts 40-50 MPH will be common everywhere else, especially in the plains.

A couple of isolated showers may form in the mountains this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be a very similar day to today. Highs in the upper 50s with strong wind and a few isolated showers.

High pressure starts to build into southwest Montana in the afternoon and will lead to dry and warm conditions on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will approach the low to mid-70s on Thursday. A minor cold front comes in Friday afternoon that will generate a few thunderstorms.

A significant Spring storm is trending more likely for Saturday and Sunday. Snow could reach lower elevations. Some details in the forecast are still working themselves out, so check back for updates.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties from 11 AM Tuesday until 5 PM Tuesday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake from 10 AM Tuesday until 9 PM Tuesday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 80 (2022)

Low: 10 (1982)

AVG: 55/31

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 79 (1996)

Low: 4 (1982)

AVG: 53/29

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN