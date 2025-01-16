Gusty Wind Thursday, Dangerously Cold Weekend

Severe wind gusts of 80-100 MPH are possible along the immediate Rocky Mountain Front. Widespread 50-60 MPH will occur for most plains locations. This will be a warm wind, however, with highs in the 40s.

The valleys will have a tougher time breaking their inversions. But I think once the cold front moves through around midnight, Helena will get a bit breezy..

An arctic cold front will push through Friday morning, bringing a little bit of snow and much colder air behind it. Snowfall looks to be light, with 1-3" possible for most lower elevations. But the cold is the main story going into the weekend.

Highs will be in the single digits and teens, while lows will reach below zero. Wind chills statewide on Monday morning will range from -20 to -40. Please dress warm and stay indoors if possible. These temperatures will last until at least the beginning of next week.

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains until 8 PM Thursday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Cascade County below 5000ft and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap until 8 PM Thursday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties until 8 PM Thursday

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area until 2 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Southern Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass, and Gates of the Mountains from 9 PM Thursday until 3 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for The Highwood, Little Belt, Judith, and Snowy Mountains from 9 PM Thursday until noon Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, Fergus County below 4500ft, and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap from 9 PM Thursday until noon Saturday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 56 (1974)

Low: -37 (1888)

AVG: 32/13

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 58 (1973)

Low: -32 (1930)

AVG: 35/15

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

