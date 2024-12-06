Gusty wind with weekend storm system

A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY continues for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys until 11 AM today

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for East Glacier, the Rocky Mountain Front, and the high plains from 2 PM today until 2 PM Sunday

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Cascade County below 5000ft; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Fergus County below 4500ft; Snowy and Judith Mountains from Saturday afternoon until Sunday afternoon

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Judith Gap; Northern Sweet Grass; Melville Foothills; and Southern Wheatland from Saturday night until Sunday afternoon

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the Livingston area and Beartooth foothills from 9 PM today until 5 PM Sunday

Wind will really start to pick up today in the northern high plains. A high wind warning goes into effect this afternoon and lasts through the weekend. Many locations along the Rocky Mountain Front will experience gusts over 60 MPH, with isolated gusts up to 85 MPH. Power outages are a possibility.

A cold front will move through western Montana beginning Saturday. This will initially

bring a mix of rain and snow showers to areas west of the continental divide. As the front crosses the divide, wind will increase and we may have a brief burst of snow into lower elevations.

We are expecting much warmer-than-normal temperatures for the next couple of days, especially on Saturday. Some communities in the plains can exceed highs of 60 degrees, while Helena will be in the 50s.

Scattered snow showers will be around mostly in the higher terrain on Sunday. A changing wind direction out of the northwest will funnel in colder air and generate an upslope flow on the Big and Little Belt Mountains. Areas like Great Falls could see a little accumulation of light snow.

MTN The heaviest snow accumulation is expected in the Little Belt Mountains and the Rocky Mountain Front. Up to half a foot can fall in the higher elevations.

Aside from a few remaining mountain snow showers on Monday, most of the state will be dry and cooler. But the likelihood of downslope winds developing once again around midweek is increasing, which could potentially bring warmer temperatures back to the plains.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (2023)

Low: -30 (1972)

AVG: 35/16

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (2023)

Low: -28 (2013)

AVG: 37/18

Have a great and safe weekend!

